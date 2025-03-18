Women in Science Conference 2025 set to empower future generations

The Women in Science, Technology, and Innovation (WiSTI) Conference 2025 is poised to make a significant impact on the landscape of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in Zimbabwe. Scheduled for March 19-21, 2025, at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), the event aims to address pressing challenges and celebrate advancements in the field.

Organized by Elevate Trust, the conference will feature a robust agenda designed to engage women and girls in STEM leadership and innovation. The three-day event will include high-level discussions, mentorship opportunities, and panels with industry leaders. Key themes will focus on enhancing visibility for women-led innovations and establishing mentorship networks.

“The conference is not just a platform for discussion but a catalyst for real change,” said the STEM lady from Elevate Trust. “We are committed to strengthening partnerships in STEM and increasing access and opportunities for girls in underserved areas.”

The conference aims to produce tangible benefits for participants and the broader community, including strengthened partnerships and collaborations in STEM, increased visibility for women-led innovations, and practical strategies to empower young women in STEM fields.

Proceeds from the event will directly support STEM outreach programs, particularly in rural communities, expanding access and opportunities for young girls.