BMW Partners with Huawei to Bring Smart Mobility to China

BMW and Huawei Team Up for Smart Vehicle Tech in China

BMW Group has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei to integrate the latter’s HiCar mobile app into its locally produced vehicles starting from 2026.

The collaboration will enable seamless connectivity between Huawei devices and BMW cars, providing drivers with a more intuitive and personalized driving experience.

The partnership will also focus on developing smart applications based on Huawei’s Harmony operating system.

According to a company statement, BMW is committed to strengthening its ties with local Chinese partners and suppliers to promote innovation and integration.

The German automaker aims to achieve more “cross-cycle” cooperation, fostering a deeper collaboration between BMW’s global innovation system and its Chinese partners.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry, as it brings together two industry leaders to shape the future of smart mobility in China.