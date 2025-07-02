Steward Bank Transforms into TN CyberTech Bank

Zimbabwe’s banking sector is undergoing a digital transformation, and leading that charge is Steward Bank Limited, which has officially rebranded to TN CyberTech Bank Limited. The name change, approved by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on May 31, 2025, marks more than just a cosmetic update—it signals a bold step into a future driven by innovation, technology, and customer-centric banking.

In a statement to customers, Acting CEO Mr. C. Kadzimu highlighted that the rebrand reflects the bank’s commitment to integrating advanced technology into its operations, with a renewed focus on delivering smarter, faster, and more intuitive banking experiences. He emphasized that TN CyberTech Bank is not just adopting tech tools but embedding technology into the very core of its business model.

The rebranding process, expected to be completed by 30 July 2025, will introduce a refreshed identity across all platforms and customer touchpoints. This includes the rollout of a new logo and design aesthetic across branches, ATMs, websites, mobile apps, email addresses, and social media platforms. Updated signage, business cards, and letterheads will also reflect the TN CyberTech brand.

Yet, amid the changes, the bank has assured customers that key services and infrastructure will remain consistent. Existing helplines, relationship managers, and branch or agent locations will not change, ensuring continuity and familiarity for clients. The bank’s SWIFT code (STBLZWHX) will also remain unchanged, preserving smooth international transactions for customers and partners.

This move places TN CyberTech Bank at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s fintech evolution, as financial institutions across the continent work to modernize and adapt to the demands of a tech-savvy customer base. By embracing this transformation, the bank aims to build a digital-first ecosystem where convenience, speed, and innovation define the everyday banking experience.

The transition from Steward Bank to TN CyberTech Bank isn’t just a rebrand—it’s a declaration of intent to lead in a competitive digital future. Customers can look forward to a banking partner that’s agile, future-focused, and driven by a clear vision: to fuse technology with finance in ways that improve lives and expand access to smart, modern banking solutions.

As the July 30 milestone approaches, all eyes are on TN CyberTech Bank to see how it delivers on its promise of next-generation banking for Zimbabwe and beyond.