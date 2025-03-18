MultiChoice Axes 1max Channel in Latest DStv Shake-Up

MultiChoice is set to discontinue its 1max channel on DStv by March 31, 2025, as part of an ongoing strategy to streamline its channel offerings. This move comes just a year after the channel’s launch in April 2024 and marks the first linear TV channel removal for DStv in 2025.

1max, which primarily broadcasted content from MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax on a linear schedule, will see its programming integrated into Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). The decision is based on extensive research into viewer habits, with the pay-TV operator aiming to enhance content accessibility and audience experience.

“Through this simplification, we aim to make content discovery more seamless for our viewers. We know that our customers want to find their favorite shows quickly without navigating across multiple platforms,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO of MultiChoice.

The transition means that Showmax Originals, which previously aired on 1max, will now be featured on Mzansi Magic. Viewers can expect popular series like Youngins, Adulting, and Soft Life to be scheduled on the channel, reinforcing its reputation as a leading destination for premium local content. Meanwhile, Showmax subscribers will continue to enjoy these titles on demand through the streaming platform.

MultiChoice’s decision reflects a broader industry shift toward content consolidation, ensuring that audiences can access their favorite shows with greater convenience. The move is expected to strengthen Mzansi Magic’s lineup while enhancing the value proposition of both DStv and Showmax.

As the digital entertainment landscape evolves, MultiChoice remains committed to adapting its offerings to meet the changing preferences of its viewers, ensuring that local and international content remains easily accessible across its platforms.