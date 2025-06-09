WhatsApp lntroduces Privacy with Usernames: No More Mandatory Phone Numbers

WhatsApp is introducing usernames, a major update that allows users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. This shift addresses long-standing privacy concerns and marks a significant change for the platform, which has relied heavily on phone numbers. The feature, spotted in WhatsApp beta version 25.17.10.70, enables users to create unique usernames with letters and numbers, while restricting special characters.

To prevent impersonation and scams, usernames starting with “www.” or ending in domain-like formats such as “.com” will be blocked, and already claimed usernames will be unavailable. Users will receive notifications when contacts update their usernames, ensuring transparency and security. This update gives users greater control over their privacy by hiding phone numbers and displaying chosen usernames instead.

The feature will also be available on WhatsApp Web, allowing users to check username availability directly from their browsers. Although WhatsApp is still testing the feature without an official release date, experts predict a swift rollout, marking one of WhatsApp’s most significant security upgrades to date.