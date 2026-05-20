By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has maintained a strict public silence as the nationwide transition to new, SADC-compliant plastic polymer driver’s licenses descends into operational chaos.

This has effectively fueled officials corruption where most people are being asked to wait for weeks or simply pay a bribe to get access, a matter which government must urgently look into, if they themselves are not direct beneficiaries of the chaos.

Despite the physical material shift being heavily promoted as a total cure for the Central Vehicle Registry’s (CVR) systemic failures, a deep dive into the rolling crisis reveals that drivers remain stranded by printing delays, digital processing bottlenecks, and rampant underground extortion. Top transport officials have consistently declined to comment on why the system remains broken years after its inception.

A disappointed citizen who had travelled from UK back home for a rest was shocked and bitterly complained about the state of the affairs,

“ all I know people are going for weeks and months without their licenses due to cvr incompetence, if you don’t pay the bribe , you don’t get the disc. ”

Yours truly immediately got in touch with the parent Ministry responsible reaching out to both the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona and his Deputy Hon Joshua Sacco.

By the time of publication Minister Mhona had not responded to texts neither picked up any of the calls directed to his number nor phoned back. Nevertheless Yours Truly did manage to call through to the Honourable Deputy Minister JK Sacco who picked up the call only once and upon hearing the issue, the Hon Deputy Minister did not share much. After a one minute 35 seconds call by Yours Truly to the Hon Deputy Minister this was the conclusion.

Honourable JK Sacco sent a WhatsApp text back saying, “Please contact CVR or Minister Mhona for comment.”

In light of the near conversations i had, what has been verified is that Material Scarcity Cured, Yet Chronic Backlog Persists has seen the administrative architecture radically altered when the old infrastructure—previously crippled by imports of photo plates and specialized chemical dyes—was permanently retired. The promise was simple: regional validation across 25 SADC countries and immediate print turnarounds. Instead, the legacy backlog of 600,000 pending discs has merely shifted from a raw material bottleneck to a systemic printer-output crisis. Motorists who passed tests years ago are still trapped holding temporary paper slips, as the centralized CVR infrastructure struggles to balance the historical deficit with a relentless stream of new daily applicants.

On the other hand, Biometric Bottlenecks Substitute Aluminum Shortages with The primary operational chokehold having migrated to the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) depots. Motorists trying to upgrade their old paperwork must navigate the CVR Online Booking Platform, which frequently crashes due to heavy user traffic. On the ground, aging data terminals and frequent network connectivity failures mean that field stations can only handle a fraction of daily biometric enrollments. Because professional operators must update their biometrics every two years and standard drivers every five years, repetitive data capturing has transformed a routine regional compliance policy into an endless logistical loop.

Not to be outdone, Corruption Explodes via the $50 “Fast-Track” Market were the severe printing delays have directly institutionalized an illicit parallel marketplace around registry perimeters. While the legally mandated price to replace a backlog license is fixed at a modest $5 USD, desperate motorists report being forced to pay underground syndicates and compromised clerks up to $50 to bypass the queue. Those who pay the black-market premium routinely secure their high-security plastic cards within 48 hours to 10 days. Conversely, honest citizens refusing to participate in the bribery find their files indefinitely frozen, raising serious internal concerns that output is intentionally rationed to inflate demand for parallel facilitation.

Yours Truly discovered Syndicate Scams Weaponize Delayed Data by Exploiting the state’s fragmented communications, digital fraudsters are aggressively targeting vulnerable motorists awaiting their discs. Scammers scour local public networks to gather applicant profiles, sending out fraudulent text alerts stating that a license is ready for immediate dispatch. The messages direct victims to pay a fake “courier or processing fee” through mobile money networks. Motorists are strictly warned to ignore these texts and instead verify official batch releases through authorized state notice boards or directly via the verified Post Office Zimbabwe Channel to avoid becoming casualty to the widening systemic collapse.