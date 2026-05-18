By Ross Moyo

The SheTech Initiative is empowering girls in ICT, Minister Tatenda Mavetera announced. Speaking at the International Girls in ICT Day commemoration held recently at the NationalUniversityofScienceandTechnology (NUST), Mavetera highlighted the initiative’s focus on promoting digital inclusion and education.

The minister emphasized that the initiative is aimed at inspiring young girls to pursue ICT careers.

“The SheTech Initiative is a testament to our commitment to empowering girls and women in ICT,” Mavetera said.

Girls in attendance were encouraged to develop skills in coding, cybersecurity, and data science. Mavetera noted that these skills are essential for Zimbabwe’s digital future.

The event featured exhibitions and panel discussions aimed at exposing girls to ICT opportunities. Mavetera emphasized the importance of mentorship and role models in inspiring young girls.

Girls were urged to be confident and ambitious in pursuing ICT careers.

“You are the future of ICT in Zimbabwe,” Mavetera said.

The minister highlighted the potential of ICT to address local challenges. “ICT can help solve some of our country’s most pressing challenges,” Mavetera noted.

Mavetera noted that the government is investing in digital infrastructure and innovation hubs. “We are committed to creating an enabling environment for ICT growth,” she said.

Girls were encouraged to take advantage of government-supported ICT initiatives. “Don’t be afraid to seize opportunities,” Mavetera urged.

The event was attended by representatives from the International Telecommunications Union and other stakeholders. Mavetera emphasized the importance of collaboration in promoting ICT development.

Girls were urged to participate in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future. “Your voice matters,” Mavetera said.

The minister emphasized the importance of digital safety and responsible online behavior. “Be safe online,” Mavetera advised.

Girls were encouraged to develop skills in emerging technologies like AI and data science. “The future is bright for ICT professionals,” Mavetera noted.

Mavetera highlighted the role of ICT in driving economic growth and development. “ICT is a key enabler of economic growth,” she said.

The commemoration event was officially declared open by Minister Mavetera. The event was a celebration of girls in ICT and their potential to shape Zimbabwe’s digital future.

The SheTech Initiative is a step towards bridging the gender gap in ICT. “We must work together to empower girls and women in ICT,” Mavetera said.