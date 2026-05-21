By Ross Moyo

The Government of Zimbabwe has partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to fast-track digital skills development and position the country as a participant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Skills Audit and Development Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere signed the MoU with Liquid at his offices in Harare yesterday. The agreement will create a sustainable education and skills programme focused on artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital analytics.

“The signing is about ensuring we create a robust programme that relates to industry,” Dr. Muswere said.

He said the initiative is critical to ensuring Zimbabwe becomes a creator and innovator in the global digital ecosystem, not just a consumer of technology.

The collaboration supports Vision 2030’s objective of building a digitally connected, upper-middle-income economy anchored on technological sovereignty. Officials said the programme will strengthen linkages between training institutions, industry demand and national development priorities.

Under the deal, the ministry and Liquid will collaborate on skills audits, curriculum alignment and the adoption of emerging technologies. The aim is to ensure graduates and workers have competencies that match industry needs and support Zimbabwe’s broader economic transformation agenda.