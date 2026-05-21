By Ross Moyo

Skills Audit and Development Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere has called on human resources professionals to take a leading role in building the talent pipeline needed for Vision 2030.

Addressing the International Human Resources Day commemorations at Golden Palm Boutique Hotel yesterday, Dr. Muswere said HR practitioners are central to developing talent, strengthening institutions and supporting national transformation.

The event, hosted by Third Eye Africa Consulting Group led by Managing Consulting Partner Emmanuel Zvada under the theme “The Architecture of New Work,” brought together HR and administration leaders from the public and private sectors.

“The theme is timely and relevant as it speaks directly to the realities of a rapidly evolving world of work,” Dr. Muswere said.

He highlighted healthy workplaces, mental well-being and workforce training as key to sustainable development, and outlined the ministry’s mandate to conduct skills audits, raise the national skills base and align competencies with the digital economy.

Dr. Muswere added that succession planning and continuous learning are critical if Zimbabwe is to retain skilled personnel and respond to the demands of a digital economy. He commended HR professionals for their role in building resilient institutions that can adapt to change.