YouTube is expanding its likeness detection technology to all eligible creators aged 18 and older, as the platform steps up efforts to combat the growing spread of AI-generated deepfake videos using people’s faces without consent.

The company announced that the tool, previously tested with selected members of the YouTube Partner Program, will begin rolling out more broadly over the coming weeks through YouTube Studio.

The feature is designed to scan the platform for altered or synthetic videos that appear to use a creator’s facial likeness and alert enrolled users to possible matches.

YouTube said the system will allow creators to identify potentially unauthorised content, request removals under the platform’s privacy rules and better protect audiences from misleading AI-generated media.

“You can upload content to YouTube while staying in control of your likeness,” the company said in a statement announcing the expansion.

The rollout comes as concerns continue to grow globally over the rise of synthetic media and deepfake technology capable of convincingly imitating real people using artificial intelligence.

Creators, public figures and privacy advocates have increasingly warned that AI-generated impersonations can damage reputations, spread misinformation and exploit individuals without permission.

Under YouTube’s new system, creators who choose to participate must first grant the platform permission to use likeness detection technology and complete a one-time identity verification process.

Once enrolled, users can access the feature through the “Content Detection” section in YouTube Studio on desktop devices.

The platform said the detection system operates in the background and surfaces videos that may contain altered or synthetic versions of a creator’s face.

Enrolled creators can then decide whether to request removal of content they believe violates YouTube’s privacy guidelines.

However, YouTube cautioned that some users may not immediately see detection results, particularly if little or no manipulated content featuring their likeness exists online.

The company did not disclose detailed technical information about how the detection system works, citing safety and security concerns.

YouTube described the expansion as part of its broader push to balance technological innovation with creator protection and platform safety.

The company said it plans to continue refining the system based on creator feedback as adoption expands worldwide.

Creators eligible for the feature are being encouraged to review setup instructions through YouTube’s Help Center and official Creator channels while reporting any issues encountered during the rollout process.