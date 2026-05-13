SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has quietly rolled out a new “travel registration” policy that requires users to provide passport details and a live portrait before accessing the service outside their registered home country. Failure to comply will result in service suspension.

The policy, now published on Starlink’s official website, applies to all customers on every service plan. It mandates that any user seeking to use Starlink internationally must submit their full legal name, nationality, date of birth, passport number, a copy of their passport, and a live portrait photograph.

Premium Business accounts must additionally provide a registration number and incorporation documents.

Starlink describes travel registration as a requirement for “all Starlink use outside of the country or territory where you initially registered your account.” To complete registration, users must navigate to their account settings, click “Add Travel Plans,” select the Global option, and submit the required documentation. Starlink notes that submitted information may undergo additional review, and users will be notified of any issues.

Crucially, registration does not guarantee service availability abroad. International use remains subject to Starlink’s Terms of Service and local regulations. If a user fails to complete travel registration before leaving their home country, service will be disabled entirely while abroad.

Users whose service is disabled due to incomplete registration can reactivate by completing the travel registration process, though service availability is not assured. Alternatively, returning to the registered home country will restore service, provided home registration requirements have been met.

Notably, billing continues even when service is disabled. The company advises that users may cancel their service line at any time to stop billing.

The policy raises significant privacy questions, as Starlink will now store biometric-style data (live portraits) and government identification documents for international travellers. While the move is likely driven by regulatory compliance and national security laws in various jurisdictions, users accustomed to Starlink’s previously frictionless global roaming may find the new requirements burdensome.

For frequent international travellers, digital nomads, and businesses operating across borders, the policy adds a layer of administrative overhead and potential service interruption risk.

Starlink has not announced any exemption for short-term travel or low-volume usage. All accounts, including residential, roam, and mobile priority plans, are subject to the new rule. Users are advised to complete registration well in advance of any international travel to avoid disruption.