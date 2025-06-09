Zim to Install 1,000 Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide

The government has announced plans to install over 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide as part of its National Broadband Plan, this initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and promote socio-economic development by enhancing access to education, economic opportunities, and digital services.

The plan aligns with the country’s vision of becoming a highly connected information society by 2030 and the National Broadband Plan outlines strategies to achieve this goal, including expanding broadband infrastructure, increasing accessibility, and fostering innovation.

The plan emphasizes affordability, reducing the cost of internet access, and providing training and support to help people effectively use broadband services. Cybersecurity concerns around data protection and online safety will also be addressed.

By implementing these strategies, Zimbabwe aims to connect all 2,400 administrative wards nationwide to broadband internet by 2030. Advanced technologies like low-orbit satellites and fibre optics will be leveraged to ensure comprehensive coverage, prioritizing remote areas lacking internet access. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on Zimbabwe’s development, enhancing global competitiveness, job creation, and national security.