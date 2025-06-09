‘Tap and Go’ Upgrades Urban Transportation in Zim

Dr. Paul Tungwarara’s innovative ride-hailing service, ‘Tap and Go’ is transforming urban mobility in Zimbabwe which was innovated With its user-friendly interface, faster response times, and competitive pricing, Tap and Go is quickly becoming a local favorite, overshadowing competitors like In-Drive. The platform’s seamless digital ecosystem offers real-time tracking and electronic payments, ensuring a frictionless experience for riders.

Zimbabwe’s public transport system faces numerous challenges, including overcrowding, long wait times, and unreliable schedules. Tap and Go tackles these issues with an on-demand, technology-driven solution that connects passengers with drivers in seconds. This efficiency saves time and enhances the overall commuter experience.

As urban populations expand, innovative transport solutions like Tap and Go promote sustainable mobility. By reducing reliance on private vehicles, the service eases traffic congestion and contributes to lower carbon emissions, building greener, more livable cities.

Tap and Go stimulates local economies by creating employment opportunities for drivers, supporting local tech infrastructure growth, and attracting investment in the transportation sector. This aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, promoting inclusive economic growth and modernization.

Dr. Tungwarara's commitment to leveraging technology for public good positions Zimbabwe at the forefront of modern, efficient, and sustainable urban mobility. With Tap and Go, Zimbabwe is taking a transformative step towards a smarter, more accessible, and economically vibrant transportation future.

