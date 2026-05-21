By Ross Moyo

Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Loretta Songola says Zimbabwe’s digital transformation will stall unless infrastructure investment is matched with advanced skills in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Speaking in Harare yesterday after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development, Songola said countries are moving beyond basic connectivity into integrating technology into economic growth.

“We do not want good digital infrastructure without a technology component and an AI component,” she said.

The partnership has already established an innovation hub that will provide training in AI, cybersecurity and digital fluency. As part of Cassava Technologies, Liquid plans to roll out specialised programmes aimed at equipping Zimbabweans to innovate and compete in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“This initiative is about equipping a digital economy, not just delivering education,” Songola said.

The hub is expected to serve as a practical training ground for students, graduates and working professionals. Songola noted that Liquid’s role within Cassava Technologies positions it to deliver industry-relevant content that aligns with market demand, helping close Zimbabwe’s digital skills gap.