WhatsApp Introduces Ads in Updates Tab

Meta has announced that WhatsApp will now display ads in its Stories-like status feature within the Updates tab. The ads will be tailored to users’ interests using limited information, such as country, language, and interactions with ads.

“We’ve been talking about our plans to build a business that does not interrupt your personal chats for years,” Meta said. The company assures users that it “will never sell or share your phone numbers to advertisers” and won’t use messages, calls, or groups to inform ads.

This change is part of Meta’s efforts to generate revenue on WhatsApp, which has been ad-free until now. The company has made over $160 billion in ad revenue in the past yea

– Ads in the Updates tab, separate from personal chats

– Tailored ads based on limited user information

– Ability to change ad preferences through Meta’s Accounts Center

– Promoted channels will be shown when exploring new channels to follow

Meta’s Assurance

– No selling or sharing of phone numbers with advertisers

– Messages, calls, and groups won’t be used for ad targeting

This move marks a significant change to WhatsApp’s user experience, but the company claims it has designed the ad system to minimize disruptions to personal conversations.