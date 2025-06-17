Samsung Boosts Phone Security With AI-Powered Update

Samsung is urging Galaxy users to activate new anti-theft tools now available through its latest One UI 7 update.

The company has introduced advanced security features designed to help users keep control of their personal data even in high-risk scenarios like robbery, snatching, or when access credentials are compromised.

“At Samsung, we understand the rising threat of phone theft and the need for smarter, layered protection,” the company said in a statement. “Our new features aim to respond automatically to suspicious activity, giving users peace of mind and better control.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Among the standout upgrades is Theft Protection, a suite of intelligent features that go beyond standard Android safeguards. One such feature is Theft Detection Lock, which uses machine learning to detect motions like snatching and instantly locks the screen. Another is Offline Device Lock, which triggers screen lock when the device goes offline for too long, a common tactic by thieves trying to disable tracking.

The company is also rolling out Remote Lock, allowing users to lock stolen phones using their phone number and identity verification. This feature lets users regain control of their Samsung account and take further recovery actions.

To prevent unauthorized changes in unfamiliar places, Samsung has added a new Identity Check feature. It requires biometric authentication to adjust critical security settings and introduces a Security Delay, a one-hour buffer when someone tries to reset biometrics, giving owners time to act.

These updates are now available on newer Galaxy models including the S24, S23 and S22 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5, with wider rollouts planned later this year.

As smartphone theft becomes more organised and sophisticated, Samsung’s approach reflects a broader trend in the tech world: using AI and machine learning to stay ahead of criminals and protect user data in real time.