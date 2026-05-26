Professional networking platform LinkedIn is stepping up efforts to curb low quality AI generated content, introducing new measures aimed at protecting authentic conversations and limiting the spread of what critics have labeled “AI slop.”

The company said the changes are designed to ensure discussions on the platform remain grounded in real-world expertise and professional insight as generative artificial intelligence tools become increasingly common across social media and workplace communication.

In a blog post LinkedIn said it is deploying systems that detect and reduce the visibility of repetitive, low effort posts generated with heavy reliance on automation tools.

The platform said the technology was developed jointly by its editorial and engineering teams to distinguish meaningful contributions from generic AI produced filler.

“We’re taking meaningful steps to crack down on automation tools, dial back on generic content, and strengthen authenticity,” LinkedIn said in the post written by Laura Lorenzetti.

According to the company, the detection tools correctly identify generic AI generated content 94 percent of the time during early testing.

LinkedIn said flagged posts are less likely to spread beyond a user’s direct network, limiting their visibility in feeds and recommendations.

The crackdown also targets mass produced AI generated comments, accounts suspected of operating as automated profiles, and responses that simply repeat or paraphrase original posts without adding value.

LinkedIn said the measures have already led to fewer repetitive and low substance interactions appearing in user feeds.

The platform emphasised that it is not banning AI-assisted writing entirely.

Instead, LinkedIn said it supports the responsible use of AI tools for editing, improving clarity, or organizing ideas, while discouraging content that lacks originality or personal perspective.

Verification has become another key part of the company’s strategy.

LinkedIn said users can now filter for its more than 100 million verified members across profile searches, job applications and feed discussions in an effort to help professionals identify legitimate accounts and reduce the influence of bots and fake profiles.

The changes come amid growing debate across the technology industry over how artificial intelligence is reshaping online communication.

Unchecked AI generated content risks eroding trust, weakening authentic engagement and flooding platforms with repetitive material that offers little practical value.

LinkedIn said its latest measures are intended to strike a balance between embracing AI innovation and preserving the human element that drives professional networking.

“Valuable conversations happen when professionals share their unique perspectives,” Lorenzetti wrote.

“A single insight shared at the right time can spark a conversation, open a door, or create a new opportunity.”

With the new policies, LinkedIn is signaling that authenticity rather than automation remains central to meaningful professional engagement online.