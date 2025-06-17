Zimbabwe to Introduce VAR Technology in PSL

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is moving swiftly to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology to the Premier Soccer League (PSL). This initiative, currently in strategic talks with FIFA, promises to end years of refereeing controversies that have undermined the credibility of domestic matches.

ZIFA vice-president Kennedy Ndebele and general secretary Yvonne Manwa have launched formal engagements with FIFA to explore the feasibility of rolling out VAR, a system that uses video technology to assist referees in making accurate decisions on critical game incidents such as goals, penalties, offsides, and red cards.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“VAR will help reduce the number of clear errors in match officiating and bring sanity to our domestic game,” said Ndebele, who also oversees refereeing matters within ZIFA’s executive committee. “Engagements with FIFA are already underway, and we will share details of the process in due course.”

The move comes after years of on-field controversies that have seen some matches abandoned, clubs protesting, and referees suspended for poor decisions. Notable referees such as Lawrence Zimondi, Nelson Meke, and Tichaona Mbire have faced suspensions linked to officiating errors.

ZIFA general secretary Yvonne Manwa said that consultations with FIFA have started, with the next step being a “Kick-off” meeting where FIFA experts will assess the feasibility and requirements for VAR implementation in Zimbabwe.

“VAR technology demands significant equipment and investment, which is currently expensive and not readily available locally,” Manwa explained. “We are reaching out to regional partners such as COSAFA, who have the necessary equipment, to support a trial period.”

The football association is also engaging local stakeholders, as well as the Premier Soccer League-to create a coordinated environment for VAR deployment. The involvement of broadcasters is crucial due to VAR’s reliance on multiple camera angles and live footage.

Ndebele acknowledged the financial challenges ahead but expressed optimism that sponsorship and corporate support will be mobilized to fund the project.”Once the feasibility study and engagements are complete, we will move to resource mobilization and final installation,” he said.

The introduction of VAR aligns Zimbabwe with global football trends. Since its global approval by the International Football Association Board in 2018, VAR has been adopted by several African nations, including Morocco and Egypt, and is now standard in regional competitions such as the COSAFA Cup.

Former CAPS United player and football analyst David Sengu welcomed the development, emphasizing that VAR is critical for keeping Zimbabwean football in step with global standards.”Football is evolving, and VAR is now the norm. Without it, we risk falling behind,” Sengu said.

Ex-Mighty Warriors star Precious Moyo echoed this view, highlighting how VAR would protect referees and safeguard the sport’s integrity.”Not adopting VAR at this stage would be a step backwards. ZIFA needs to prioritize this initiative for the good of Zimbabwean football,” Moyo said.

As Zimbabwe edges closer to VAR implementation, hopes are high that this technology will usher in a new era of fairness, accuracy, and professionalism in the country’s beloved game.