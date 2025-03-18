US Bans China’s DeepSeek on Government Devices

The US Commerce Department has banned Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek on government devices, citing cybersecurity concerns and potential threats to data privacy and sensitive government information source has revealed.

The ban, announced via an internal email, prohibits employees from downloading, viewing, or accessing any DeepSeek-related applications, desktop apps, or websites on government-furnished equipment.

DeepSeek’s low-cost AI models had sparked a major selloff in global equity markets in January, with investors worried about the threat to the US lead in AI. US officials and lawmakers have expressed concerns that DeepSeek could compromise sensitive information and expose users’ data to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Lawmakers Josh Gottheimer and Darin LaHood introduced legislation in February to ban DeepSeek on government devices, and several states, including Virginia, Texas, and New York, have already banned the model from government devices. A coalition of 21 state attorneys general has also urged Congress to pass legislation.