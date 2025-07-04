Econet Offers Free Tollgate Pass for Victoria Falls Marathon Runners

Econet Zimbabwe is offering free tollgate pass to all registered participants of the 2025 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, easing travel costs for runners making their way to one of Africa’s premier road races.

Participants can access tollgates for free by presenting their registration confirmation or simply providing their registered Econet phone number. The offer is valid across key highway tollgates including Norton, Kadoma, Gweru, Ntabazinduna, Figtree, and Hwange, among others.

The free tollgate initiative is available on July 4–5 (before the race) and July 7–8 (after the race), from 7 AM to 6 PM daily. It is expected to benefit thousands of athletes and supporters travelling from different parts of the country to attend the event.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The 17th edition of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon takes place on Sunday, July 6, with categories including a full marathon, half marathon, 10.5km run, and the popular 7.5km fun run. The race has drawn both local and international runners, with registration having officially closed in June.

Econet has long used the event to showcase its commitment to sports tourism, wellness, and digital innovation. By removing toll fees, the company reinforces its role in not just powering communication, but also connecting communities through meaningful partnerships.