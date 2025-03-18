Mthuli Ncube Banks on AfCFTA as Global Protectionism Threatens African Economies

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has underscored the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as Africa’s best defense against rising global uncertainty and protectionism, calling for accelerated regional integration to safeguard economic gains.

Speaking at the 57th Session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Ncube highlighted the shifting global economic landscape, marked by intensifying geopolitical tensions and escalating trade restrictions. He warned that these trends could further marginalize African economies if urgent steps are not taken to bolster intra-African trade and economic resilience.

“AfCFTA serves as our most powerful blueprint for addressing these global challenges. With a market of 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP exceeding $3.4 trillion, the AfCFTA offers a critical pathway for Africa to build resilience, reduce dependence on external markets, and drive sustainable industrialization,” he said.

As the world’s largest free trade area, AfCFTA aims to stimulate economic growth and promote regional integration by removing tariffs and non-tariff barriers among participating nations. Despite projections that it could boost intra-African trade by 45% by 2045, Ncube acknowledged that its implementation has faced setbacks due to structural challenges, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to trade finance.

He urged African leaders to take bold and transformative actions to accelerate AfCFTA’s rollout and position Africa as a key player in the evolving global trade landscape. Strengthening regional value chains, enhancing trade infrastructure, and reinforcing production and supply systems in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services are essential steps, he emphasized.

“We must act decisively to deepen our regional integration—not just defensively, but as a proactive strategy to harness Africa’s economic potential. The success of the AfCFTA relies on strong political will, coordinated implementation, and the complete mobilization of financial and technical resources,” added Ncube.

With global protectionism on the rise, African economies face an urgent need to adapt. The minister’s call to action signals a renewed push for African nations to unite in leveraging AfCFTA as a vehicle for long-term economic stability and self-reliance.