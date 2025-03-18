Samsung to Roll Out One Ul7 Update from April 7, Check Eligible Devices

Samsung has officially announced the rollout of its One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, starting April 7. The update will first be available on the Galaxy S24 series, followed by older models in the coming weeks.

In a press statement, Samsung described One UI 7 as offering a “simple, impactful, and emotive design.” Initially, the update will be available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Other devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9, will receive the update progressively.

“We are bringing a new level of personalization and intelligence to our devices with One UI 7,” Samsung said in a statement. The update introduces refreshed icons, enhanced widgets, improved lock screen customization, and a new “Now Bar” feature, which displays real-time updates similar to Apple’s Live Activities.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Samsung has also integrated AI-driven tools, such as AI Select, Writing Assist, and Audio Eraser. However, not all features will be available on all devices, depending on hardware capabilities.

While the company has been consistent with software updates, this marks the first time in recent years that Samsung has delayed an Android version rollout. Users with devices not on the initial list may have to wait several weeks for the update.