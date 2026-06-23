According to new Speedtest Intelligence data from connectivity research firm Ookla, SpaceX’s Starlink is reshaping internet access across Africa by outperforming local network speeds in nearly every active market. However, a massive surge in user adoption has triggered severe network bottlenecks in major cities, pushing rapidly growing markets like Zimbabwe into the continent’s lower-performing tier.

SpaceX’s Starlink is projected to expand its footprint to more African markets, building on a Q1 2026 network analysis that tracked its performance across 23 countries spanning West, Central, East, and Southern Africa.

The latest data highlights Starlink’s near-total dominance over traditional internet service providers (ISPs) on the continent, with the satellite network outperforming local providers in median download speeds across 22 of the 23 surveyed nations.

Madagascar stands as the solitary market where local ISPs maintain the lead, a result of the country’s robust private-sector fibre-optic infrastructure. Everywhere else, the performance gap is substantial, particularly in regions lacking developed fixed broadband infrastructure.

For instance, Starlink’s download speeds are roughly five to six times faster than local alternatives in Botswana and Guinea-Bissau, and expand to nearly nine times faster in Eswatini.

Zimbabwe has emerged as one of Starlink’s fastest-growing markets in terms of adoption since its official launch in September 2024, second to Nigeria.

However, this massive influx of users has severely strained local network capacity. Speedtest Intelligence data for Q1 2026 indicates that Zimbabwe’s median download speed degraded by 29 percent year-on-year. This drop places Zimbabwe in Starlink’s lower performers tier defined as countries with median download speeds under 50 Mbps, alongside heavily populated markets like Nigeria and Kenya.

To mitigate these bandwidth bottlenecks, Starlink previously temporarily paused new subscriptions in high-density hubs like Harare.

Across the wider Sub-Saharan region, Starlink’s overall throughput remains strong but heavily fragmented. Out of the 23 countries analysed in the report, 16 managed to exceed a median download speed of 50 Mbps. A select group of high performers surpassed the 100 Mbps threshold, led by Eswatini, Botswana, and Senegal, the latter more than doubling its download speed to 106.29 Mbps over the past year.

Conversely, markets lacking localised ground infrastructure suffered. Liberia recorded the lowest performance metrics on the continent, saddled with a severe latency penalty of 222 ms.

The report highlights that the primary differentiator in Starlink’s regional performance is the strategic deployment of terrestrial infrastructure. Markets utilising Starlink’s regional Points of Presence (PoPs) in Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Lagos experienced latency reductions of up to 80 percent. This localised routing enabled Kenya to register the lowest continental latency at 39 ms, while Zimbabwe and Zambia stabilised in the manageable upper 60 ms range.

When compared to traditional regional operators, Starlink maintains a multi-fold lead in download throughput in 22 out of 23 markets. Madagascar remains the sole exception, where sustained private-sector fibre investments keep local ISPs ahead.,

Terrestrial networks continue to defend their market share via fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure, outpacing Starlink in upload speeds and multi-server latency across ten nations, including Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Ultimately, the technical data indicates that satellite broadband is evolving into a partner rather than a direct competitor to African mobile network operators (MNOs). High upfront hardware costs, varying between US$200 and US$700, alongside indoor coverage limitations, prevent Starlink from displacing mobile networks.

Instead, major telecom groups like Airtel Africa, MTN, and Orange are actively forming partnerships with LEO operators to deploy satellite backhaul and Direct-to-Device (D2D) services, bridging the rural connectivity gap without the immediate need for terrestrial tower deployment.