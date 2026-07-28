The Muzangaza Brothers Are Powering Africa’s Manufacturing Revolution as they explore advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing

In their quest to accelerating industrialization, creating opportunities for young innovators, and positioning Zimbabwe as a hub for digital manufacturing and engineering excellence, the brothers are have accelerated tech adoption impacting globally.

From Formula 1, advanced manufacturing, digital engineering, supply chain management, and industrial operations to champion a new era of African innovation.

Joe and Emmanuel Muzangaza are internationally accomplished Zimbabwean engineers and technology leaders whose shared vision is transforming how Africa innovates, manufactures, and develops future talent.

Together, they combine decades of global experience across aerospace,

Emmanuel Muzangaza, Founder and CEO of Afri3D Tech and a Chartered Engineer, leads the company’s mission to revolutionise manufacturing and STEM education across Zimbabwe through 3D printing, additive manufacturing, robotics, and mobile innovation laboratories. Alongside his role as Digital Technology Lead at Aston Martin Formula 1 Team, he has previously driven cutting-edge manufacturing technologies at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), Rolls-Royce Aerospace, and within the UK space sector.

His brother, Joe Muzangaza, serves as Chief Operating Officer of Afri3D Tech while holding a senior Global Manufacturing Excellence leadership position overseeing operations across the UK, United States, Germany, France, Canada, China, Malaysia, and Brazil. An Aerospace Engineer with a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Joe brings over 15 years of international experience across aviation, healthcare, power, oil and gas, and advanced manufacturing, helping organisations achieve world-class operational excellence.

United by a passion for Zimbabwe, the brothers founded Afri3D Tech to bridge the gap between world-class engineering and Africa’s growing industrial and educational sectors. Their work connects academia with industry, equips young people with practical future-ready skills, promotes technology transfer, and demonstrates how advanced manufacturing can solve local challenges while creating globally competitive industries.

Together, they believe Africa’s greatest competitive advantage lies not simply in adopting technology, but in empowering its people to design, create, manufacture, and innovate locally. Through knowledge transfer, collaboration, and practical skills development, they are helping shape the next generation of African engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.