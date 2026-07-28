Zimbabwe has proposed the creation of an African Telecommunications Union (ATU) working group on regulatory intelligence, arguing that closer coordination among the continent’s communications regulators is essential to keep pace with rapid technological change.

The proposal was tabled by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director-General Dr Gift Machengete during the Heads of Regulatory Authorities Meeting at the ATU Plenipotentiary Conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

Machengete said the working group would develop guidelines to help regulators harness regulatory intelligence at the national, regional and international levels, providing a structured mechanism for collaboration as emerging technologies reshape the telecommunications sector.

“My question to the Secretary-General is whether the ATU is considering establishing a working group to develop guidelines on harnessing Regulatory Intelligence at the national, regional and international levels,” Machengete said. “Such a platform would enable us to collaborate more effectively.”

The proposal reflects growing efforts by African regulators to develop a coordinated approach to oversight as advances in artificial intelligence, digital platforms, cybersecurity and cross-border communications services outpace traditional regulatory frameworks.

Machengete said the challenge facing regulators was no longer identifying emerging issues but ensuring Africa responds collectively.

“What we are discussing here is not new to us as regulators. What is new, however, is how we intend to respond to it through stronger collaboration among African regulators,” he said.

While African regulators already participate in international policy discussions, including the Global Symposium for Regulators, Machengete said the continent needs a framework tailored to its own priorities and development objectives.

“The issues we are discussing are similar to those raised at the Global Symposium for Regulators, but those discussions are global in nature,” he said. “We need an African-focused framework that addresses our unique challenges and priorities.”

He also proposed creating a permanent platform through which regulators could exchange expertise, share best practices and coordinate regulatory responses across African markets.

“Can we establish a platform where African regulators can regularly share ideas, exchange best practices and work together to advance regulatory excellence across the continent?” he said.

If adopted, the initiative would support evidence-based policymaking and improve knowledge sharing among regulators as governments confront increasingly complex issues ranging from AI governance and data protection to spectrum management and digital infrastructure.

The proposal comes as the ATU intensifies discussions on regional regulatory cooperation, reflecting broader efforts by African governments to harmonize telecommunications policy and support the growth of an increasingly interconnected digital economy.