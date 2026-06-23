By Ross Moyo

For most informal traders in Zimbabwe, owning a Visa card has been a mirage, imagine the hustle of going to China, Dubai or even South Africa with hard cash because you don’t have a bank account.

Our Zimbabwean banks have not been flexible to the informal traders and SMEs with stringent banking requirements and highly overtaxed bank accounts forcing many to completely avoid the bank.

However this gap lately has been filled by virtual cards or over the counter Mastercards, yet still they have their own serious limitations, mantaining the gap between the banked and the unbanked.

While Virtual cards are smart, Safe and convenient,they are now many payments gateway that simply decline payments coming from the excluder considering them untrustworthy.

The over the counter Mastercards have disadvantages of recharging limitations. For one to use them, you will be forced to go inside the bank and deposit money into the same exact card.

These cards do not speak to your bank account even if you had one already,meaning you can’t even accept a simple internal bank transfer, let alone an international.

What then makes InnBucks very convenient is its ability to counter all these current challenges ,with just your mobile money wallet , you can move your balance wherever whenever without any extra steps or limitations

The Innbucks Visa card works on the global Visa network. That means it can be used at ATMs abroad, POS terminals, and for international online payments. For students, it simplifies paying university fees and accommodation without third-party workarounds.

Travellers benefit from instant access to foreign currency on the card. Instead of carrying physical cash or hunting for USD, users load ZWL or USD and spend globally. The card converts at point of sale, reducing friction at borders and airports.

Online shoppers in Harare and beyond can now pay for Netflix, Amazon, app stores, and software subscriptions directly. Before, many relied on virtual cards or proxies. A physical Visa card removes limits and increases trust with merchants.

Innbucks is positioning the card as a tool for financial inclusion. By linking it to the Innbucks wallet, users manage balances, track spending, and top up via mobile. That matters in a market where mobile money is the default payment rail.

The timing aligns with rising demand for cross-border payments. More Zimbabweans study abroad, freelance online, and shop e-commerce. A single card reduces the cost and complexity of managing multiple payment methods.

Security features include Visa’s fraud monitoring and instant card lock via the app. Users can freeze the card if lost, then unfreeze without visiting a branch. That’s key for diaspora students and travelers.

For SMEs, the card opens vendor payments and subscriptions. Businesses can pay for tools like cap cut,(Zoom, Canva, or Shopify without delays. It turns Innbucks from a wallet into a full-stack financial tool.

The launch signals fintechs are closing Zimbabwe’s gap to global finance. If adoption scales, “one card” could replace the patchwork of USD cash, parallel rates, and workarounds that defined payments for years.