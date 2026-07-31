Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Ambassador Dr Frederick Shava has officially launched Ndarama Technologies, marking a new chapter for the Zimbabwean technology company as it expands its digital solutions across government, enterprise and other sectors.

Officially launching Ndarama Technologies concurrently with the official opening of the Technovation Expo 2026 at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Minister Shava thanked the HIT Vice Chancellor and his entire team for incubating innovative start ups

Minister Shava said, Zimbabwe need to move beyond consuming imported technology and develop solutions capable of competing locally and internationally.

“Zimbabwe cannot remain a consumer of imported technologies. We must become developers, manufacturers and exporters of homegrown technologies,” Shava said.

He said the country’s innovation ecosystem would require stronger collaboration between Government, universities and industry to turn research into commercially viable technologies.

Shava said Ndarama’s emergence was consistent with the broader thrust of Government’s innovation and industrialisation agenda, particularly the drive towards digital transformation and the development of an innovation-driven economy.

Ndarama Technologies CEO Engineer Tererai Maposa said the launch represented an important milestone in the evolution of a technology business that has its roots in the HIT innovation ecosystem. The company grew out of work initially developed through LADS Africa, which has since been deployed across local authorities, before the technology team expanded into solutions for government institutions, State-owned enterprises and the private sector.

“… after LADS AFRICA, we then built Ndarama with a view to automate anything that is not council-related — parastatals, the private sector and government ministries,” Maposa said.

Engineer Maposa said the company was now focused on taking its locally developed technology solutions into a broader market while contributing to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.

To date Ndarama Technologies has since worked on technology projects for organisations including the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), PowerTel, ZITAB and Hwange and Powertel, while also developing an enterprise resource planning system for HIT.