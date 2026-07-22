As artificial intelligence reshapes economies worldwide, a quiet but urgent question is gaining traction in Zimbabwe’s tech circles: who owns the data that will train the AI systems shaping the nation’s future? That question sits at the heart of the official launch of Ndarama Technologies, taking place on 29 July 2026 at the HIT Innovation Hub in Harare.

Organized in partnership with the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), the national seminar themed “Digital Sovereignty as an Enabler to AI” brings together government officials and experts in the technology sector.

The keynote, to be delivered by Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal, and Courier Services, frames the stakes plainly: without a national foundation for data ownership and AI readiness, the argument goes, Zimbabwe risks becoming a consumer rather than a builder of the technologies that will define the next decade.

Born out of the HIT ecosystem under founder and CEO Eng. Tererai Tinashe Maposa, the company already serves government departments, SMEs, and enterprises through locally built systems, including a school management platform, the Musiyamwa POS solution for small businesses, and an ERP suite, evidence, organizers say, that home-grown software can compete on functionality while staying rooted in local context and control.

The seminar’s panel discussion, “Building Zimbabwe’s AI Ecosystem through Digital Sovereignty,” will pull together voices from academia, industry, and regulation:

Prof. Dr. Eng. Talon Garikayi of Africa University, Hon. Dr. Eng. Martin Muduva of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Dr. Whisper Rukanda of MorniPac; and Dr. Panashe Chiurunge, an AI and machine learning specialist.

Beyond the panel, the programme includes client testimonials from organizations already running on Ndarama’s systems, a live technology showcase, and structured networking designed to seed new partnerships between government, academia, and the private tech sector.

For an industry accustomed to importing its digital infrastructure, the message from Harare this July is unambiguous: “Own Our Data. Build Our AI. Shape Our Future.”

Registration is open at www.ndaramatech.co.zw.