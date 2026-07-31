The NetOne board has resolved not to renew Chief Executive Officer Eng. Raphael Mushanawani’s five-year contract when it expires in September, TechnoMag can exclusively reveal

By Toneo Toneo

The decision was made during a special board meeting held today, Friday, ending weeks of speculation over Mushanawani’s future at Zimbabwe’s state-owned mobile network operator.

Mushanawani, who was appointed CEO in 2021, began his annual leave on July 13 and had been expected to return to work on August 13. However, sources close to the developments said he is not expected to resume his duties ahead of the expiry of his current contract.

The board has not yet issued an official statement confirming the decision or outlining the reasons for not extending his tenure.

The leadership decision follows months of speculation surrounding the company’s executive succession. While various explanations have circulated, including governance, operational and political considerations, none has been officially confirmed.

Mushanawani’s departure marks the end of one of the longest uninterrupted chief executive tenures at NetOne in recent years. He is the first CEO since Reward Kangai to complete a full five-year contract.

Before becoming CEO, Mushanawani joined NetOne in 2015 as Chief Information Officer and rose through the executive ranks before taking over the top position in 2021. His tenure focused on network expansion, digital transformation and strengthening the operator’s competitiveness in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications market.

History of Leadership Changes

NetOne has experienced frequent changes in executive leadership over the past decade.

Reward Kangai, the company’s founding Managing Director since 1996 , led the operator for approximately two decades following the separation of the former Posts and Telecommunications Corporation into NetOne, TelOne and Zimpost. His tenure ended amid governance disputes and corruption investigations that culminated in his dismissal in 2016.

In December 2017 Kangai wrote a report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa alleging that Supa Mandiwanzira had captured NetOne and POTRAZ.[2] The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commissioncommissioner Goodson Nguniannounced in January 2018 that Mandiwanzira had been cleared by the ZACC investigations and that instead, they wanted to arrest Kangai himself. Kangai was subsequently arrested

He was fired by the Alex Marufu led board

Brian Mutandiro took over in 2016 as the shortest living CEO before him and 9 other executives were fired by the board and Chipo Jaisontook over as its interim.

In April 2018 Lazarus Muchenje was appointed substantive Chief Executive who greatly transformed MetOne brand,culture and profitability

He was however was on a collision path with former minister Supa Mandiwanzira forcing him to be arrested again under frivolous charges before being subsequently fired in 2020.

He was reinstated by minister Kazembe Kazembe after he took over as the new minister for Supa.

NetOne Ex CEO Muchenje Finally Acquitted

After spending 4 years in and out of courts, the embattled former NetOne chief executive officer Mr Lazarus Muchenje and seven top executives were acquitted by the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe after being found not guilty on numerous charges leveled against them.

He had refused to sign a shady $4million ZTE contract and accused of authorizing a legitimate Bankai Contract.

He was ruffling feathers with the Susan Mutangadura board.

The others acquitted on the same case are former NetOne board member, Chakona, interconnection and roaming manager Tawanda Sibanda, acting chief finance officer Tinashe Severa, chief technology officer Darlinton Gutu, chief operating officer Spencer Manguwa, Acting chief legal officer Tanyaradzwa Chingombe, and Charmaine Kadenhe who was an intern.

Mushanawani then came as the substantive CEO in 2021. He joined NetOne in 2015 as the chief information technology officer and rose through the ranks to become the chief executive officer.

His contract was subsequently not renewed by Eng. T. Maurikira led board.

NetOne is a cash cow generating huge revenue for government, people with vast interests have clashed over it since its formation.

It started increasing its revenue under Muchenje declaring dividend for the first time in 2017 – 2018 after taking over from Mutandiro in 2017 who also kickstarted the turnaround.

Year Revenue (US$ Million) 2016 115 Mutandiro 2017 105 Muchenje 2018 118 Muchenje 2021 47 No substantive CEO

Following the implementation of a comprehensive turnaround strategy centred on financial discipline, network modernisation, digital innovation and customer growth, NetOne recorded sustained year-on-year growth.

Year Revenue (US$ Million) 2021 47 MUSHANAWANI 2022 88 2023 135 2024 172 2025 (Projected) 210

While NetOne has not been declaring profits due to legacy debts on its balance sheet, it is really set for greater heights if the company has less internal politics and more business centric focus as many interested parties keep jostling.