By Ross Moyo

Ndarama Technologies, a local software development company in conjunction with its incubator Harare Institute of Technology, will officially launch NdaHIT, Digital Sovereignty Labs.

Officially opened and supported by both ministry of eduction and ICT, the minister of ICT Postal and Courier Service Hon T Mavetera will officially launch the event.

The event will go live during the innovation weeke, being hosted at the HIT Innovation Hub, Harare to position the new venture as the local vendor for secure, sovereign digital infrastructure and AI enablement.

Already being in the market as LADS, their newly launched baby, an ERP system will take over software solutions far beyond their usual local authority market as they penetrate the bigger market.

Ndarama Technologies a brainchild and Founded by Eng Tererai T. Maposa, and is a homegrown enterprise software and sovereign infrastructure firm delivering ERP systems, e-government platforms, fintech solutions, smart city software, and AI tooling — all architected for local hosting, local compliance, and local support, serving Mining houses, property developers, municipalities, ministries.

They also offer digital ID authorities that need to digitize without surrendering data sovereignty or incurring recurring fireign currency costs.

Imported Software as a Service SaaS means exported data and dependency. Ndarama replaces that with locally-built, locally-controlled, locally-auditable platforms that keep revenue and IP in Zimbabwe.

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Founder & CEO Eng Tererai T. Maposa will present a corporate overview of Ndarama Technologies. The testimonial session is telling: MMCZ, Hwange Property Company, City of Mutare, Ministry of Local Government, and ZIB will speak. That lineup suggests “NdaHIT Digital Sovereignty Labs” is already embedded in mining, real estate, local authorities, and digital ID — sectors where data sovereignty and local hosting are non-negotiable.

The launch is wrapped in a National Seminar on “Digital Sovereignty as an Enabler to AI”, signaling that the joint venture’s value proposition isn’t just apps, but control: data residency, secure identity, and AI models trained on Zimbabwean datasets.

HIT’s role is strategic. As the host and with HIT Communications giving welcome remarks, the Institute is bridging academia and industry. Prof. Eng Quinton C. Kanhukamwe will close the event, further tying research to commercial rollout through “NdaHIT Digital Sovereignty Labs”.