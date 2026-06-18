Satellite internet provider Starlink has activated connections in 30 rural schools across Malawi, granting internet access to 100,000 students and 1,500 teachers. For many in these areas, this deployment marks their first reliable access to the internet.

The company recently announced the rollout, positioning the project as a practical application of satellite technology in areas where standard telecommunications infrastructure is absent.

Malawi is currently one of the least connected countries globally when measured by traditional infrastructure standards. Installing physical fibre-optic networks or building cellular towers in the country’s highlands and rural districts is a slow, capital-intensive process. Because of the high costs and slow return on investment, commercial terrestrial networks often do not prioritise these regions.

Starlink uses a constellation of low-earth-orbit satellites to deliver internet. Because it only requires a dish and power source on the ground, the system bypasses the need for extensive physical cabling or localised cellular towers, allowing it to function in remote environments.

With 30 schools currently online, the project is operating as a full-scale deployment rather than a limited pilot program. In addition to providing classroom learning resources, the internet connections serve a secondary function for the surrounding populations.

In remote districts, connected schools frequently operate as centralised community hubs. Locals can use the school’s connection to access practical digital services, including:

• Government service portals.

• Telemedicine and public health information.

• Video communication tools to contact relatives abroad.

The Malawi deployment is part of Starlink’s ongoing expansion into emerging markets across Africa and Southeast Asia. The company has targeted these regions because they combine a severe lack of traditional infrastructure with high demand for connectivity.

Starlink has been establishing its presence through a combination of direct consumer deployments, government contracts, and partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Maintaining the network requires ongoing funding to cover regular service and subscription costs. It is not yet clear who will be responsible for financing the monthly operating expenses to ensure these schools remain connected as the program scales.