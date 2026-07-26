By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s off-grid energy-tech firm,Frecon has landed in the Midlands Province of Kwekwe CBD with app-managed hybrid inverters, free inverter logistics, and industrial VSDs to cut diesel costs 30% for gold, chrome and smart farms.

Off-grid isn’t off-line anymore. Tech-enabled renewables player Frecon Solar has plugged into Kwekwe’s CBD, bringing a full-stack energy platform — from MPPT-powered arrays to cloud-monitored hybrid inverters and industrial Variable Frequency Drives — aimed at powering Midlands mining, agriculture and smart homes outside ZESA’s reach.

Core tech is not just panels — it’s an OS for power. Frecon positions as an energy-tech developer, not a hardware reseller. Its solar kits run on proprietary Maximum Power Point Tracking algorithms with thermal management that push array efficiency to 99%, auto-balancing between PV, grid, and lithium storage in milliseconds.

The newest hybrid inverters ship Wi-Fi native with a companion app. Users get real-time load telemetry, battery SoH lifecycle tuning, and OTA remote diagnostics — putting enterprise-grade EMS dashboards into homes, schools and gold claims. In other words here you think your solar plant, on your phone.

After-sales as a service has free inverter repair pipeline to kill the “buy-and-pray” cycle plaguing the market, as Frecon’s Kwekwe site is now an intake hub. Clients drop malfunctioning inverters — unsealed, un-modded — for free logistics to the Harare tech centre. Turnaround SLAs and fault logs are tracked centrally, closing the support loop.

Industrial IoT for mines and centre pivots,VSDs + VFDs on deck with Kwekwe’s economy built on gold and chrome, the branch stocks heavy-duty Variable Speed Drives and Variable Frequency Drives engineered to migrate winches, lift shafts, conveyors and slurry pumps off diesel.

The controllers handle high-torque startup loads, throttle motor speed to demand, and cut energy use up to 30% while reducing unplanned downtime by 80%, per Frecon specs. They’re also spec’d for continuous-duty tunnel dewatering and borehole solar pumping — critical for both artisanal miners and commercial agri-IoT irrigation.

Edge hub for Midlands energy mesh beyond retail, the centre runs as a local edge node for system design, commissioning, and installer training. Introductory bundles for solar water pumping, smart home microgrids, and mine-site hybrids are available, with remote monitoring baked in.

Why it matters is mainly because as load-shedding and diesel costs squeeze Zimbabwe’s productive sectors, Kwekwe gets a tech stack that treats power like code — monitored, optimized, and scalable. For Frecon, it’s another node in a distributed energy network connecting millions off-grid, one MPPT at a time.

Location of High-traffic, low-latency access with the new branch is live at the T-junction of Nelson Mandela Way and 3rd Street, ground floor, opposite ZB Bank’s ATM complex. The high-visibility node gives walk-in clients direct access to system architects and rapid tech support, with parking for field engineers and farm fleet pickups.

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