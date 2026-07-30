Every day, thousands of Zimbabweans cross into South Africa for work, business, education, shopping and family visits. For many, one of the first tasks after crossing the border is finding a local South African SIM card to access affordable mobile data and voice services.

That may no longer be necessary.

Dolphin Telecoms South Africa has launched a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that allows travellers to purchase a South African SIM card while still in Zimbabwe and activate it before departure, enabling them to arrive in South Africa already connected.

Not Just Another Travel eSIM

Unlike travel eSIMs, which typically hand out temporary data-only access, Dolphin Telecoms South Africa says it will give customers a genuine South African mobile number, with voice calls, SMS and data billed at local South African rates, the same kind of line a South African resident would use every day.

That distinction matters for anyone who travels often or stays for extended periods. A consistent number means employers, clients, landlords and family can always reach you on the same line, trip after trip.

What’s On Offer at Launch

10GB Data Bundle – R99 (≈ US$6)

An entry-level data bundle aimed at short visits or travellers who mainly need browsing and app access while in South Africa. 20GB Data Bundle – R189 (≈ US$12) A larger data allocation for heavier use streaming, navigation, video calls suited to longer stays or business travel. 90-Day Unlimited WhatsApp – R99 (≈ US$6) Unlimited Voice Calling – R299 (≈ US$18) A flat-rate calling package for customers who rely heavily on voice useful for business travellers and traders who need to be reachable by phone throughout their stay.

SIM expiry timeframe

According to Dolphin Technologies, customers keep the same SIM and number active for a full 90 days, so they can return to South Africa multiple times within that window without buying a new SIM on every trip ideal for staying in touch with employers, customers, landlords, friends and family.

A Digital Wallet Is Next

The company says it is preparing to introduce Dolphin Pay in Zimbabwe, a digital wallet designed to integrate directly with Dolphin Telecoms South Africa.

According to Dolphin Technologies, once launched, Dolphin Pay is expected to let customers in Zimbabwe buy South African airtime and data bundles from home and send them straight to relatives, friends or employees in South Africa.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, Dolphin Technologies Group, Managing Director Nyasha Charumbira, described the launch as one part of a longer-term strategy to link telecoms and financial services across Southern Africa.

“Through strategic partnerships with mobile network operators, banks and payment providers, we are creating a seamless digital ecosystem that connects people, businesses and communities across borders.” says Nyasha Charumbira

Edmore Mtisi, Group Commercial Officer at Dolphin Technologies Group, weighed in saying the goal is to remove the inconvenience of sourcing a SIM after arrival in South Africa

“Customers can activate their service before they travel, arrive in South Africa already connected with a genuine South African mobile number, and immediately enjoy affordable local voice, SMS and data rates.” says Edmore Mtisi

For Zimbabweans who regularly cross into South Africa, the service could eliminate one of the most common frustrations of international travel finding a local SIM card upon arrival.

Observers argue that, if Dolphin Pay launches as planned, the company will be extending that convenience beyond connectivity into cross-border digital payments, positioning itself as a player in Southern Africa’s growing digital integration.

It can be observed that the development reflects a growing trend among telecommunications providers to design products tailored for Southern Africa’s highly mobile population.

With thousands of Zimbabweans travelling regularly between Zimbabwe and South Africa, solutions that combine affordable connectivity with digital financial services could help simplify communication and cross-border transactions.

As regional mobility continues to increase, integrated services such as Dolphin Telecoms South Africa and the upcoming Dolphin Pay platform may reshape how travellers stay connected and manage their digital lives across borders.