Africa’s e-commerce sector is on track to double its market value, growing from an estimated $30 billion in 2024 to $60 billion by 2030. However, realising this financial potential requires the continent to overcome significant structural barriers related to consumer trust, fragmented payment networks, and cross-border financial infrastructure.

In Zimbabwe for example, over the last decade, the government has introduced several local currencies and quasi-currencies (Bond Notes, RTGS, ZWL, and recently the gold-backed ZiG). Frequent policy reversals such as banning and then unbanning foreign currency, or forcefully converting digital USD balances into local currency at unfavourable rates mean citizens view digital bank balances with extreme suspicion. Physical USD cash is viewed as the only asset immune to sudden government devaluation.

While internet penetration and smartphone adoption continue to increase across key African markets, this improved digital connectivity does not automatically translate into consistent online sales. Industry data indicates that a widespread lack of confidence in digital platforms remains the primary obstacle to e-commerce expansion. Many consumers actively avoid digital payments due to past negative experiences with online scams, undelivered products, and the absence of reliable refund mechanisms.

Consequently, cash on delivery remains the dominant payment method. This preference highlights a significant gap between digital access and actual usability, serving as a practical safeguard for shoppers who frequently operate within tight household budgets and cannot afford the financial risk of a failed online transaction.

Beyond consumer scepticism, merchants face severe structural challenges, particularly when attempting to scale their businesses across national borders. Africa’s digital payment infrastructure remains highly fragmented. Different regions rely on distinct financial systems, with mobile money dominating East Africa, traditional card networks prevailing in Southern Africa, and bank transfer systems driving West African markets.

These regional payment systems largely operate in silos. The lack of interoperability between them creates significant bottlenecks for pan-African trade. Although mobile money has successfully expanded basic financial inclusion for unbanked populations, it was designed almost exclusively for domestic use. Processing cross-border transactions using existing mobile money architecture involves converting funds to cash or routing them through third-party banking intermediaries. This process introduces unnecessary financial costs, extended delays, and counterpart risks for businesses engaging in regional commerce.

To bypass these operational inefficiencies, businesses are increasingly adopting alternative payment technologies. Blockchain-based solutions and stablecoins are emerging as practical tools to facilitate cross-border transactions.

Currently, the adoption of these digital assets is concentrated among specific commercial users, such as importers paying overseas suppliers, remote workers receiving international income, and platforms processing inbound remittances. While these alternative rails streamline international settlements, they are not yet utilised evenly across the standard retail market.

Ultimately, the core challenge for the African e-commerce market has shifted. Basic digital access is no longer the primary hurdle.