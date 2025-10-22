SIM Swap Scammer Nets USD$17K and ZWL30M in Orchestrated Digital Heist

A sophisticated cyber-criminal is wanted by authorities after allegedly masterminding a digital robbery spree, siphoning a combined fortune of over USD $17,000 and ZWL $30 million from victims through a carefully executed SIM swap and account takeover scheme.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have named Tranos Taurai Muzanenhamo as the prime suspect in a case that exposes critical vulnerabilities in our digital identities. According to officials, this wasn’t a simple hack, but a multi-layered attack that started with social engineering and culminated in total financial and social lockdown for the victims.

Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, detailed the methodical process. The suspect is believed to have first assembled a dossier on his targets by harvesting personal data from phishing scams, online data leaks, and public records. Armed with enough information to convincingly impersonate them, he then contacted mobile network operators to request duplicate SIM cards.

The moment these fraudulent SIM swaps were activated, the victims’ phones went dead, severing their primary link to the digital world. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly seized control. With the new SIM, he could bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) security measures, gaining full access to mobile money platforms like EcoCash and OneMoney, online banking portals, and sensitive personal data.

But the violation didn’t stop there. Investigations reveal the suspect also weaponized his access by hijacking victims’ WhatsApp accounts. While the legitimate owners were locked out, the scammer is accused of contacting their friends and family from the compromised accounts, spinning hard-luck stories to solicit emergency funds in a cruel secondary scam.

“The suspect withdrew money from the victims’ mobile and bank accounts, Commissioner Nyathi confirmed. The cybercriminal demonstrated a clear understanding of the digital financial ecosystem.

The ZRP has launched a manhunt and is urging anyone with information on Muzanenhamo’s whereabouts to contact the National Complaints Desk immediately. It is important to note that a phone number is more than just a contact, it’s a key to your financial and social life, and it needs to be guarded accordingly.

This is apparently not the suspected criminal’s first time. The individual in question has allegedly done a similar crime before and was released.