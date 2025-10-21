MondayBlues: The $9 million City Harare Street Lights Already Defective

On January 29,2024, we were heading the much hyped SADC conference, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) granted a few specific exemptions to facilitate the expeditious completion of key project.

On March 15, an invitation to tender for streetlight repairs was published in the Government Gazette and it was listed on the Procurement Regulatory Authority portal.

Fast forward towards SADC Chairmanship acceptance, the Kwameh Nkrumah and Samora Machel street for the first time in a long time saw the sun shine city finally shine, it was glamorous and marvelous, we saw the lights we hadn’t had in decades, making our streets brighter and safer .

However in less than a year since they lights were installed, most of these lights have now become an eyesore, blinking and flashing continuous non stop, causing serious eyesight flashes, these same low quality blessings having became a menace, one that needs urgent attention.

Of course this is a product of a scandal involving a US$9.2 million tender which then led to the arrest and arraignment of several City of Harare officials and businessmen, including Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, Artkins Mandaza, and businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

The charges relate to the alleged irregular awarding of the tender to a joint venture called Juluka Enndo despite the company failing to meet bid requirements and submitting falsified documents. While charges against some have been dropped, investigations continue, with some officials still facing legal proceedings.

Businessman Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu is accused of corruptly using false documents to win the tender. Moses Mpofu is a shareholder in the company. Both were placed on remand.

The accused parties allegedly received a US$260,000 part payment for the services and its not clear if the recipients got the full payment to date after they allegedly fell out with Wickneil Chivhayo, causing them to be arrested over a separate goat scheme, which again was alleged not to have been delivered.

For now most Harare residents are not worried about the goats or the tenders, they simply need the promise of brighter days to resume and extend the bright nights across most unsafe patches and corners that have caused all sots of criminal activities..

This must have been the easiest jobs for such a huge amount and much more must be done to bring back Harare to its glory sunshine city days.