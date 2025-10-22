CAAZ Awards Zim Drone University Maintenance and Training License, First in Africa

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has awarded Drone University a drone maintenance training license, marking it as the first institution in both Zimbabwe and Africa to achieve this significant qualification.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft Maintenance Training Approved Training Organization (RMT ATO) license is a pioneering step in the region’s aviation training landscape. This accolade was celebrated at a ceremony where Mr. Jeremiah Musabayana, Chief Executive Officer and Accountable Manager for Drone University, expressed pride in the institution’s collaboration with CAAZ to reach this milestone.

“This speaks to a belief in ourselves as Zimbabweans which has led us to challenge the status quo and to set standards not yet attained on the continent,” Musabayana stated. He further acknowledged CAAZ’s initiative in partnering with Drone University to establish new benchmarks in drone training.

Mrs. Nokuthula Madzvova, Head of Training at Drone University, shared her excitement about being part of an institution dedicated to innovation and excellence in a rapidly evolving technological environment. Since its inception in 2021, Drone University has been at the forefront of drone training, providing world-class courses for aspiring pilots.

The institution, which also made history in 2022 by offering courses in Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and Aeroplane Category training, has trained nearly 700 professional drone pilots. These graduates are actively transforming various sectors, including agriculture, mining, infrastructure inspection, and emergency response.

Mrs. Primrose Musabayana, Director of Jedz Holdings Pvt Ltd, which oversees Drone University, acknowledged the dual challenge of celebrating this historic accreditation while expanding their training offerings. The goal is to ensure that as many technicians as possible receive drone maintenance training to meet compliance standards.

With this landmark achievement, Drone University is poised to lead the way in drone education and maintenance training across the continent, setting a new standard for future aviation training institutions in Africa.