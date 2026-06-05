By Ross Moyo

NetOne led a nationwide clean-up Friday, mobilizing staff and volunteers in Harare CBD at Kopje Plaza, David Livingstone, Warren Park 1 High, a Chitungwiza school, and cities Mutare, Chinhoyi, Gweru and Bulawayo.

The 8:00–10:00am campaign aligned to the President’s monthly directive and NetOne’s PR Environment pillar. The Mobile Network Operator said its role is responsible corporate citizenship: mobilizing people, providing tools, and communicating through its network.

“NetOne is honoured to support this nationwide initiative. The campaign is guided by the mantra ‘leaving no place behind’ and ‘Nyika inocheneswa nevene vayo,’” NetOne officials said.

At Kopje Plaza, teams cleared litter and unblocked drains around vendor zones and mobile money agent points. Clean infrastructure reduces flooding and keeps digital payment foot traffic safe and efficient.

In schools, learners were taught waste segregation and bin use. NetOne said habits formed early protect public health and reduce maintenance costs for councils and utilities.

Tech enabled coordination. NetOne used SMS, USSD and social media to notify subscribers, map hotspots, and track volunteer participation in real time across cities. That data informs where monthly cleanups should focus next.

“Clean communities support healthy living, safer streets, and a better environment for everyone,” a NetOne coordinator said, linking sanitation to safer economic activity in dense urban zones.

Safety was stressed. Volunteers received protective gear and briefings on safe movement around busy roads and markets. Proper waste collection and disposal prevented secondary pollution.

NetOne emphasized inclusivity: youth, schools, businesses and households all participated. “Every neighbourhood matters. No community is too small or too remote to be cleaned and improved,” the operator said.

Residents were called to keep surroundings clean daily, not only on campaign days. Proper disposal, NetOne said, protects drainage, reduces disease and sustains the gains made during the two-hour drill.

NetOne thanked the President for national direction and stakeholders in every city for coordination. The company committed to continue supporting the programme month after month as part of building Zimbabwe.