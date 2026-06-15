NetOne has recently advertised the position of Head of Public Relations as it seeks a replacement for Richard Mahomva, who did not continue in the role after failing his probation

The development offers the telecommunications operator an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned from the previous appointment process. The next recruitment exercise should be approached with greater caution to avoid repeating mistakes that contributed to strained media relations, stakeholder tensions, and challenges in managing strategic partnerships. Strong credentials on paper are important, but they must be complemented by a deep understanding of the institution, its culture, and its operating environment.

This is one of the most senior and strategic appointments within the organisation. The Head of Public Relations serves as the public face of both the Chief Executive Officer and the company, reporting directly to the CEO. The role is critical in shaping corporate reputation, managing stakeholder engagement, and ensuring effective communication. The individual selected will play a significant role in determining the stability of the organisation’s public image over the coming years, particularly as CEO Raphael Mushanawani enters what may be the final phase of his tenure.

Having covered Zimbabwe’s technology and telecommunications sector for almost 2 decades , I have observed that sustained stability at NetOne has often been elusive. The company arguably experienced its longest period of relative calm and continuity during the tenure of Reward Kangai, who led the organisation from its inception following the demerger from the Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC) in the late 1990s until his suspension and eventual dismissal in 2016.

Kangai served as NetOne’s CEO for approximately two decades, overseeing the growth and development of the state-owned mobile network operator from its formative years into a major player in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector.

In contrast, Mushanawani’s four-year tenure has been largely characterised by operational stability and fewer public controversies. While internal competition and occasional power struggles have not been entirely absent, the company has experienced fewer corporate upheavals and significantly less factionalism among employees than in previous periods.

None of the past CEOs survived over 3 years, and it has hired more CEOs in the past same period than it has completely upgraded its generational technology.

As NetOne continues its search for a new Head of Public Relations, greater emphasis should be placed on professionalism, strategic thinking, communication skills, and stakeholder management during the selection process.

The successful candidate must be capable of effectively representing the company’s interests and aspirations, building constructive relationships with the media and key stakeholders, and communicating with clarity and credibility. The role should be occupied by someone focused on advancing the organisation’s objectives rather than pursuing personal agendas or settling perceived scores.

According to NetOne’s vacancy announcement, applications close on 21 July. As the recruitment process unfolds, the company will be hoping to identify a candidate who possesses not only the required qualifications and experience but also the judgement and institutional understanding necessary for such a pivotal role.

May the best candidate prevail—and ultimately, may NetOne continue to thrive.

The post was last led by Dr Elderette Shereni before she left NetOne for a different post in the banking sector. Her post was created after the then CEO Lazarus Muchenje split the marketing and PR Executive, effectively handing the Marketing post to Loveness Govera. Dr George Manyaya was however appointed the first PR Executive in January 2017 before leaving for Potraz same year and now board member.

It is upon the interviewing committee that they also exercise great caution and wisdom in the best interests of the organization, so they help maintain great public relations standing and good branding for NetOne.

If they make another mistake, the axe must fall on them.