The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced some changes in its monetary policy, lowering the country’s benchmark bank interest rate from 35% to 30%. For ordinary Zimbabweans, this decision directly impacts the cost of everyday borrowing. According to official statement released by the central bank, the interest rate cut follows a period of encouraging economic stability.

For anyone looking to borrow money, this move makes credit less expensive, but by no means cheap.

Alongside the benchmark rate reduction, the central bank also lowered the Targeted Finance Facility rate from 20% to 15%, a move aimed at spurring productive sector lending. The central bank opted to maintain statutory reserve requirements at 30% for demand deposits and 15% for savings and time deposits to keep baseline liquidity in check.

Previously, the central bank had maintained the rate at a steep 35% since September 2024, a hike from 20% intended to stabilise the ZiG currency following a major devaluation.

According to the Monetary Policy Committee, this reduction is a reaction to changing inflation patterns rather than a general easing of monetary policy. The shift is supported by dramatic drops in annual ZiG inflation, which plummeted from 95.8% in July 2025 to just 4.4% in May. Meanwhile, annual US dollar inflation sits at a low 2.8%.

To understand what this means, the bank interest rate is essentially the “price of money.” It is the baseline rate that the central bank sets to guide commercial banks on how much interest to charge customers who take out loans. The RBZ decided it was safe to lower this rate because everyday prices have stabilised, with annual inflation dropping to 4.4% in May 2026. This stability was further supported by a 39.1% surge in foreign currency inflows to US$8.3 billion and a strong ZiG exchange rate backed by over US$1.5 billion in reserves.

For example, if a small business owner takes a loan of US$10,000 for one year under the old 35% rate, the interest charge would be US$3,500. Under the new 30% rate, that same loan will cost US$3,000 in interest. This saves the business owner US$500, which can be reused to buy stock or pay workers. While commercial banks may take a short period to update their systems, they are expected to adjust their lending rates downward very soon.

The main benefit of this decision is that cheaper loans encourage businesses to expand and create jobs. However, the risk is that if borrowing becomes too cheap too fast, excessive spending could push shop prices back up.

Even with this development, Zimbabwe’s 30% rate remains exceptionally high by international standards. For comparison, South Africa sits at 7%, Zambia is at 11%, and Kenya stands at 13%.

These countries enjoy much lower rates because they have long histories of low inflation and deep trust in their currencies. Analysts argue that Zimbabwe’s rates remain elevated because the central bank is carefully protecting the local currency and rebuilding public confidence after years of economic challenges.

If inflation remains low, could rates fall further in the future.