Yours truly has a good taste in creativity, the same taste i have for juicy controversies. While sniffing around for such controversy in the tech sector, its completely something else when you stumble upon brazen violations, right in your face.
Over the Christmas period, i had the joy to watch fellow content creator, Bhutisi, in very engaging and creative Econet ads, running under the Joy after Joy promotion, , this was a brilliant piece of work, on the Christmas, Ecocash and Joy after Joy give away, creative and well, neatly, done documentation.
What obviously stands out across all the 5 videos posted below was the young boy narrating their family issues, problems and challenges, and how their father solved them all.
This particular creative was not very creative, same Econet script, same female actor and similar narration stlye, the creatives were just sleeping on this one.
This is the core script of their sitcom adverts, it makes the basis of their creativity , where young men would narrate their challenges , solutions and final way out .
This is the intellectual property that Bakers inn , brazenly stole, whether this was an IP deficiency, or merely, the Econet brand inspired them to change their world, which ever way the creativity is saying louder statements.
Over the Christmas period, Econet Wireless launched its “iJoy After Joy” promotion, featuring a series of widely popular adverts featuring popular content creator Bhutisi. These ads were characterized by a highly successful, creative “sitcom” style, where a young boy would narrate various family, social, and economic issues, followed by a creative solution—revolving around the Econet promotion—implemented by a father figure.
A creative precedent had already been set and most analysts who commented on this job, did so with the contempt it deserved.
This, however, does not take away the good taste and product in Mr chingwa, it remains one of the best!
Comments