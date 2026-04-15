Yours truly has a good taste in creativity, the same taste i have for juicy controversies. While sniffing around for such controversy in the tech sector, its completely something else when you stumble upon brazen violations, right in your face.

Over the Christmas period, i had the joy to watch fellow content creator, Bhutisi, in very engaging and creative Econet ads, running under the Joy after Joy promotion, , this was a brilliant piece of work, on the Christmas, Ecocash and Joy after Joy give away, creative and well, neatly, done documentation.

What obviously stands out across all the 5 videos posted below was the young boy narrating their family issues, problems and challenges, and how their father solved them all.

However, Leading bakery, Bakers Inn, was truly inspire to change their world, in a unique manner, in what seems to be a clear Copy And Paste, of Intellectual Property by the Innscor owned bread and confectionery maker following Econet’s ‘Joy after Joy’ Success.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW8KRtODXad/?igsh=MWVodjlhdHprMDg1Zw%3D%3D

Following a festive season dominated by high-engagement marketing, accusations of creative theft have surfaced, with reports suggesting that bread manufacturer Bakers Inn brazenly copied the advertisement structure of telecom giant Econet Wireless’s Christmas campaign.

This particular creative was not very creative, same Econet script, same female actor and similar narration stlye, the creatives were just sleeping on this one. This is the core script of their sitcom adverts, it makes the basis of their creativity , where young men would narrate their challenges , solutions and final way out . This is the intellectual property that Bakers inn , brazenly stole, whether this was an IP deficiency, or merely, the Econet brand inspired them to change their world, which ever way the creativity is saying louder statements.

Over the Christmas period, Econet Wireless launched its “iJoy After Joy” promotion, featuring a series of widely popular adverts featuring popular content creator Bhutisi. These ads were characterized by a highly successful, creative “sitcom” style, where a young boy would narrate various family, social, and economic issues, followed by a creative solution—revolving around the Econet promotion—implemented by a father figure.

The Econet campaign, which featured segments like “Murikuitambira kupi new year” and the overall “Joy after Joy” garnered over 250,000 views per episode, proving the effectiveness of this narrative-driven, conversational advertising style.

A creative precedent had already been set and most analysts who commented on this job, did so with the contempt it deserved.

The Zimbabwe short film is still emerging and at its height, making serious inroads with corporates driving their brands through skits and sitcoms, all eyes are on this sector, as it serves the market well with concise visuals, while making a long story short via videos.

Inspite of accusations of this “Copy and Paste gaffe” creative t he other Mr. Chingwa bakers inn adverts, featuring characters Mr. Chingwa, Mrs. Chingwa, and Dr. Chingwa, have been highly successful, one of them winning the Platinum Award for Best Video/TV Advert of the Year 2024 at the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe Awards .

They really went all the all, thinking outside the box, or is it the bread plastic bad, and we cant take away that glory from them, they had already been inspired anyway!

This, however, does not take away the good taste and product in Mr chingwa, it remains one of the best!

As the marketing industry evolves from traditional static banners in newspapers and billboards, yours truly looks forward to much more exciting creatives, revolutionizing the industry.