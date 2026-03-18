NetOne has with immediate effect, fired Mr Richard Runyararo Mahomva as their head of Public Relations who had started his probational period on 17 December 2025, effectively terminating the relations today the 17th of March 2026.

According to a board member, Richard Mahomva failed to effectively discharge his duties as a senior executive over the past three months. This was attributed to a lack of corporate exposure, which was cited as the primary reason for his inability to integrate within the organization.

“He failed to comport self in a manner befitting an executive, demonstrating serious lapses in corporate governance and, through a confrontational approach, undermined relationships with key stakeholders during his brief tenure.”, said a board member

Mahomva was escorted from desk in the morning and asked to submit company laptop, car and other accessories, before being escorted from the 16th floor by loss control officers.

He is reportedly jumping from one political office to the other but it seems none of those offices yielded as his alleged big political connections left him in the cold, with none budging, but he is still knocking doors.

Mahomva was very popular in his hey days as personal assistance to minister of sports Makhosini Hlongwane who fled upon operation restore legacy, before he worked as personal assistance for secretary general Obert Mpofu and also appointed Zanu Pf Director.

His latest public office was Director for International Communication Services in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Working at NetOne was his first time attempt to real job outside political association , which he dismally failed in his 3-month attempt.