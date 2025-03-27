MorniPac CEO Calls for Centralized Database to Combat Cybercrime

MorniPac Group CEO Dr. Whisper Rukanda has called on the Zimbabwean government to urgently implement existing policies and establish a centralised data repository to enhance efforts against cybercrime. Speaking at the 2025 Cybersecurity Summit in Nyanga, Dr. Rukanda criticised the tendency for policies to remain dormant after formulation.

“The real issue is that policies must be implemented and not gather dust on the shelves,” he said.

Dr Rukanda argued that fragmented data across government departments was creating loopholes that cybercriminals exploit. He explained that each ministry operates its own system, which makes it difficult to track repeat offenders across districts and provinces.

“If you get a criminal with five cases, they profile him in Chiredzi and that data remains at the Chiredzi Police Station,” he said. “The guy might be wanted in Harare or in Chinhoyi, but because there is not a central repository… they are not able to pick up criminals.”

He called for the aggregation of government data systems to make law enforcement more effective and reduce digital crime.

“The government must now start working on centralising the database,” Rukanda added. “That will reduce the veracity of criminals and the propensity of criminals who work on cyber platforms and perpetrate cybercrimes.”

The summit brought together policymakers, cybersecurity experts and industry leaders to assess the state of Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure and the rising threat of cyber fraud.