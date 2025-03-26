Cyber Fraud Summit 2025 Kicks Off With A Call Against Digital Threats

The Cyber Fraud Summit, hosted by Mornipac Consultants, has officially begun in Inyanga, Zimbabwe, with a powerful call for unity and resilience in the face of growing digital threats, the event attended by key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, was officiated by Deputy Minister Hon. Dingimuzi Phuti on behalf of Hon. Minister Tatenda Mavetera.

He highlighted that as digitalization accelerates, so too do the vulnerabilities.

“Cybersecurity and cybercrime are two sides of the same coin, and it’s essential that we strengthen our defenses to safeguard economic stability.”

Hon. Phuti emphasized the critical role cybersecurity plays in Zimbabwe’s digital economy, urging participants to recognize the importance of integrating digital systems for a resilient and prosperous future.

“The growing scale of cyber threats is not just an inconvenience; it’s a direct challenge to our economy and security,” he warned.

Key speaker Mr. Clever Haparari, Director of ICT and Innovation, discussed the transformative role of financial technology in reshaping global commerce. He highlighted how fintech solutions drive economic empowerment across Africa but stressed that safeguarding the public from cyber fraud is a priority.

“We must ensure that policies evolve just as quickly as technology does,” Haparari affirmed, outlining ongoing efforts to protect the nation from digital fraud.

Hon. Phuti concluded by emphasizing the importance of collaboration in combating cybercrime. “As we move forward in this digital era, collaboration is our most valuable asset,” he said. “It is essential that we work together, fostering trust and shared responsibility, to ensure a safe and secure digital environment for all.”