Government Minister Unhappy with Zimbabwe’s Low Cybersecurity Ranking

Zimbabwe’s standing in global cybersecurity rankings has come under scrutiny, with the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, Dingimuzi Phuti, expressing dissatisfaction over the country’s position. Speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Cyber Fraud Summit in Inyanga, Phuti acknowledged that Zimbabwe is not ranked as competitively as it aspires to be by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

“I’m not boasting that we are well positioned in terms of our rating globally because the International Telecommunications Union doesn’t rate us as competitive as we would want to be rated ourselves,” Phuti stated. “It’s a challenge that tells us that we need to invest more in terms of capacity and manpower as a ministry in the cybersecurity department in order to drive the whole cybersecurity agenda in the whole nation.”

He highlight the need for increased investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, workforce development, and national capacity-building efforts. Phuti commended academia and private sector players for their push toward strengthening the country’s cybersecurity workforce, noting that their involvement is instrumental in building a more resilient digital defense.

“I’m very happy with the members of the academia and the private companies in terms of their agitation to have us make an army of a cybersecurity resilient force,” he said. “And with that kind of support, I think government can easily impress, and we find ourselves having occupied a very, very comfortable position.”

The Cyber Fraud Summit, currently underway, has brought together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to tackle the growing threats of cybercrime. Phuti’s remarks signal a call for urgent action to enhance Zimbabwe’s cybersecurity framework, ensuring that the country not only improves its global standing but also strengthens its resilience against digital threats.