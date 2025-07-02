Nestlé Expands CEREVITA Production in Zimbabwe to Meet Rising Demand

Nestlé Zimbabwe has significantly expanded its local manufacturing operations to meet growing demand for its flagship breakfast cereal, CEREVITA. The company’s latest move reinforces its long-term commitment to Zimbabwean families and positions the country as a regional hub for cereal production.

CEREVITA has long held a special place on Zimbabwean breakfast tables, known for its distinctive toasted flavor and aroma. Made from whole grains that retain the bran, germ, and endosperm, the cereal is naturally rich in fiber, essential fats, antioxidants, magnesium, and carbohydrates. It is also fortified with Nestlé’s proprietary GRAINSMART™ blend — a combination of iron, vitamins, and minerals that supports the normal release of energy in the body, making it a nutritious and convenient choice for both children and adults.

With demand for the product growing both domestically and in regional markets such as Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, the company’s decision to enhance production capacity comes at a strategic moment. The installation of the all-new Roller Drier 4 at its local facility has already increased output by more than 35%, ensuring improved availability across Zimbabwe while maintaining the high standards consumers have come to expect from the Nestlé brand.

“This expansion is not just about production infrastructure it’s about long-term nourishment, empowerment, and pride in a product that reflects our local taste, our local grain, and our local spirit,” said Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region. “We are deeply invested in the local ecosystem from grain to shelf, Zimbabwean hands are shaping this product.”

The company’s approach goes beyond manufacturing. Through its Virtuous Circle model, Nestlé Zimbabwe is actively supporting inclusive growth by partnering with over 350 local suppliers and 18 farmers, employing 149 full-time staff and 268 casual workers, and training eight graduate trainees annually. This integrated approach strengthens the local economy and aligns closely with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 for industrial growth and sustainable development.

According to Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director for Nestlé’s East Africa and Greater Zambezi operations, CEREVITA’s popularity stems not just from its taste but from its nutritional integrity. “CEREVITA isn’t just a breakfast choice it’s a smart nutritional solution for the whole family. With GRAINSMART™, we’re helping families start their day with energy and vitality.”

Currently, CEREVITA is available in five consumer-preferred variants — corn and wheat, corn and banana, corn, cocoa and malt, flakes with milk, and corn and sorghum in 500g sachets and 750g bag-in-box formats. This variety ensures that consumers can enjoy diverse flavor profiles while still benefiting from the cereal’s consistent nutritional value.

Nestlé’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing is also a key part of the expansion. The company continues to implement practices aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing water consumption, and minimizing waste, in line with global environmental goals and local sustainability needs.

For over 60 years, Nestlé has nourished Zimbabwean families with products that are trusted across generations. As the company deepens its investment in local production and innovation, it is not only contributing to food security and economic resilience but also reaffirming its place at the heart of Zimbabwean communities.

“Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life today and for generations to come,” said Ramadan. “And we’re proud to do that right here in Zimbabwe.”