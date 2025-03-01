Meta Plans Paid Subscription Service For Chatbot Meta AI, Reports Say

Meta Platforms plans to test a paid subscription service for its AI-enabled chatbot Meta AI. Reports say it will be similar to those offered by OpenAI and Microsoft to access advanced versions of their chatbots.

According to Reuters, the test subscription will begin in the second half of 2025 and is expected to bring in revenue in 2026 by the earliest estimate, sources told Reuters.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Meta AI, which marked the company’s entrance into virtual assistants, was launched in September 2023, to stake claim to the AI space with rivals Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in January this year that the company plans to spend close to $65 billion to expand its AI infrastructure. Meta also plans to launch its AI virtual assistant as a stand-alone app like their other products, Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has not issued any official statement regarding these plans or responded to reports on it.