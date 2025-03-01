Microsoft to Shut Down Skype in May

Microsoft has announced it will discontinue its iconic internet calling service, Skype, on May 5, 2025, after having operated for 23 years

The company is directing users to migrate to Microsoft Teams, citing a decline in Skype’s user base and a strategic shift towards its unified communication platform.

By Vongai Masuka

The announcement, released today, gives Skype’s remaining users approximately 10 weeks to transfer their contacts and chat history to Microsoft Teams.

Users can also utilize Skype’s export tool to download their personal data.

Skype, once a dominant force in online communication, saw its user base peak at around 300 million.

However, recent figures indicate a major drop to approximately 36 million users in 2023.

This decline has coincided with the rapid growth of Microsoft Teams, which has witnessed a quadrupling of consumer calling minutes over the past two years.