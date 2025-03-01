TikTok To Switch To Its ‘TikTok One’ Creative Suite

TikTok has set March 1st as initial day for their mission to replace its Creative Centre, including the Creator Marketplace, with the new “TikTok One” platform.

Early last year during the TikTok World event, Bytdance’s TikTok announced ‘TikTok One’. The new creative suite will provide a more centralised home for all of TikTok’s creative tools, including analytics, campaign creation, Creative Challenges, and more. This also comprises TikTok’s current Creator Marketplace, a discovery engine that links businesses and creators.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

TikTok is now working to implement the modification that will make TikTok One the main location for controlling your different campaign components.

As per TikTok:

“As part of our transition to TikTok One, we are beginning the process of sunsetting the legacy TikTok Creator Marketplace platform. All of your favourite TikTok Creator Marketplace functionality, as well as your past campaigns, will all be available in your upgraded TikTok One account.”

When the first stage of the update comes into effect, Creator Marketplace will no longer enable the creation of new campaigns, nor will it allow creator applications.

Then on April 1st, Creator Marketplace will no longer be functional, and will redirect to TikTok One.

Current marketplace users can upgrade their account by logging into the app and tapping through on the in-stream notifications, which again, will become mandatory by April. So, one way or another, you’re going to end up with a TikTok One account and will need to enable permissions and connection to their previous account info.

The change will provide more creator tools in one place, and could make it easier to manage the various aspects of your TikTok campaigns.