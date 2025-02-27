MediaTek Unveils M90 5G Modem With AI-Powered Capabilities 

MediaTek has announced its latest 5G modem, the M90, which will make its debut at Mobile World Congress 2025. The new modem boasts AI-powered capabilities, courtesy of the MediaTek Modem AI (MMAI), which enables advanced features such as network condition analysis, user pattern detection, and improved power management.

The M90 modem also incorporates MediaTek UltraSave technology, resulting in up to 18% increased efficiency compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the modem can pinpoint its location with 99.5% accuracy, allowing for enhanced device tracking and navigation.

The M90 supports satellite technology for low-data tasks, ensuring seamless connectivity even in areas with limited cellular coverage. Additionally, the modem achieves theoretical downlink speeds of up to 12Gbps and has demonstrated speeds ranging from 5.5Gbps to 11.6Gbps in live tests.

Key features of the MediaTek M90 5G modem include:

– AI-powered network condition analysis and user pattern detection

– MediaTek UltraSave technology for up to 18% increased efficiency

– Precise location tracking with 99.5% accuracy

– Satellite technology support for low-data tasks

– Theoretical downlink speeds of up to 12Gbps

– Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support

MediaTek plans to release the first engineering samples of the M90 after the second quarter, with more details to be revealed at MWC 2025.